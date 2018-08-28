UMass Boston students protesting increase in parking fees

UMass Boston students and faculty are protesting an increase in parking fees amid the opening of the school’s $100 million new residence halls today.

The price of parking in the campus garage is increasing from $6 to $15 this year.

Protesters marching around campus today held signs, some of them blaming the raised fees on the school’s debt crisis.

University leaders and Mayor Marty Walsh attended Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new dorms, which will house more than 1,000 students.

The buildings are complete with a dining hall inside and views of the Boston Harbor and skyline.

