BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at UMass Boston will head back to class Friday after a scare at the school sent them running for safety Thursday.

The school gave the all-clear Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting on campus, later announcing there was no threat or evidence of gunfire uncovered.

“We saw a SWAT car and an armored car and then we heard the police come into our labs and tell us to evacuate immediately,” graduate student Maxim Mastyugin said.

Students said they received alerts on their phone; the school warning them of police activity.

“The cops started coming in and SWAT teams, a ton of undercover cops, they had the bomb squad too, the hazardous unit from the fire department, it was literally a scene out of a movie. It was insane,” said Charbel Habchy, a senior at the school.

Law enforcement officers were seen going door to door at residence halls across campus, ushering students into the hallways and evacuating them from their buildings.

One police gave the all clear, the Chancellor of UMass Boston shared in a letter, “We know how unsettling this incident was, especially for those on campus who experienced the large public safety response and campus-wide sweep.”

Students tell 7NEWS that although no threat was found, the situation was still frightening.

“You can’t take something like that lightly, no matter if it’s unconfirmed or not once people hear active shooter a million things go through your mind,” said Habchy.

School officials said there was no evidence of gunfire; it is not clear where the report of the shooting originated.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)