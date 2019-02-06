BOSTON (WHDH) - University of Massachusetts-Boston students, staff and faculty plan to protest a parking fee hike on Wednesday.

University administrators raised the cost of parking on campus to $15 per day and $9 per day at the Bayside satellite lot on Mount Vernon Street, where fees for both locations were originally $6.

Members of UMass-Boston began picketing at West Garage at 7 a.m., which is expected to be followed by a rally at noon.

President of the Professional Staff Union Anneta Argyres called the price hike “unconscionable.”

“It’s unconscionable that a public university specifically reaching out to commuter students would significantly boost the cost of parking on campus and at a lot off site that is serviced by a shuttle bus,” she said. “Students and staff should not have to shoulder the cost of a new garage because our old garage was not built properly.”

The Coalition to Save UMB organized the protest, which was endorsed by the Faculty Council.

