UMass-Dartmouth breaking ground on new housing, dining development

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass-Dartmouth is breaking ground on a $134 million residential and dining building next week that will open to students in the fall of 2020.

Located at 285 Old Westport Rd., the project will include a 267,500-square-foot housing development expected to hold 1,210 beds and a 38,000-square-foot dining hall.

The complex will also include general academic classrooms, multimedia and study lounges, student lounges with kitchens, and recreational space.

Construction for the new development will begin Nov. 30.

