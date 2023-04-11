DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Dartmouth held a somber candlelit vigil Monday night to honor two deceased students, Frank Petillo Jr. and Alexandra Landry.

Hundreds gather to remember Petillo, who was hit and killed by a vehicle on campus Thursday evening, and Landry, an art student who unexpectedly passed away earlier in the week.

Speaking at the ceremony, Petillo’s sister said he was one of the kindest people.

“Hearing the news of his passing crushed my heart alongside many others,” she said. “This is the worst thing that could have happened to me and my family. He didn’t deserve this, not a single bit.”

Students are now calling for improved safety for pedestrians. The school says they have added more speed bumps and patrols.

