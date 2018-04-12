UMass did not influence Mount Ida’s decision to close, school president says

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) — University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan says the college did not influence Mount Ida’s decision to close at the end of this semester.

Mount Ida recently announced that it had reached an agreement to transfer its physical assets to UMass, while providing a path for students to pursue their educational goals.

Undergraduate students in good standing at Mount Ida will be offered automatic admission to the UMass-Dartmouth campus.

The announcement brought about many questions and angered some students who are enrolled at Mount Ida.

UMass issued a statement Thursday on behalf of Meehan, explaining that Mount Ida approached UMass after merger discussions with Lasell College fell through.

Mount Ida approached UMass most recently after their merger discussions with Lasell College terminated and their only alternative was to cease operations at the conclusion of the current academic year. Their primary goal was finding a path to degree completion for their students. Through the current agreement in principle, UMass Amherst will relieve Mount Ida of its debt by acquiring Mount Ida’s physical assets and the university will provide Mount Ida students with automatic admission to UMass Dartmouth and expedited transfer applications to other UMass campuses. The alternative to the university’s engagement was Mount Ida closing without these opportunities. While this is not a perfect solution for Mount Ida’s students, who are faced with a difficult transition through no fault of their own, we have worked hard to provide a clear path to degree completion for most Mount Ida students.

Attorney General Maura Healey is investigating the deal.

