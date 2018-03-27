UMass giving $200,000 in new scholarship to veterans

BOSTON (AP) – Paying for higher education may get a little easier for some veterans.

The University of Massachusetts Boston is ordering $200,000 in scholarship funding for the group.

The funds will be allocated next academic year and will provide aid to pre-9/11 veterans, and performance-based aid.

Interim Chancellor Barry Mills says this move is a “number one priority,” and that UMass has a long tradition of welcome veterans.

The plan, announced Tuesday, is in advance of Thursday’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The decision is also intended to increase veteran recruitment to the university. UMass Boston enrolls 533 student veterans, down from 587 last year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)