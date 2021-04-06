UMass hockey team will be without 4 players for Thursday’s Frozen Four game due to COVID-19 protocols

Massachusetts goaltender Filip Lindberg during an NCAA hockey game against Northeastern on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts men’s ice hockey team will be without four key players, including their top goalie, when they square off with Minnesota-Duluth in the semi-final round of the NCAA Frozen Four tournament in Pittsburgh on Thursday due to the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

Starting goaltender Filip Lindberg, backup goaltender Henry Graham, forward Carson Gicewicz, and forward Jerry Harding will not take part in the game due to COVID-19 contract tracing protocols, according to a UMass Hockey tweet.

“I feel for those players who have sacrificed so much over the last year and committed themselves to getting our team to this point,” head coach Greg Carvel said in a statement. “To have this unfortunate situation occur now is hard to comprehend.”

UMass defeated Laker Superior State and Bemidji State to earn a spot in the tournament’s semi-final round.

The team will advance to the national championship if they are able to defeat Minnesota-Duluth.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)