LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — UMass Lowell plans to transform its East Campus by offering 10 acres and more than 1 million square feet for mixed-use development.

The UMass Building Authority and Newmark are currently accepting proposals for the development, that officials hope will benefit both the university and the city.

Chancellor Jacquie Moloney said in a statement that a partnership with the right private developers would strengthen a vision for the area may include research and office space for university-industry partners, retail, arts, entertainment and restaurants, athletic facilities, residential developments, parking and other uses.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to create an urban district to benefit the university community, the residents of Lowell, and the corporate and nonprofit partners who work closely with faculty and play a central role in our students’ experiential learning opportunities through co-ops and internships,” Moloney said.

City leaders also support the project.

“The city has long been a strong partner with UMass Lowell and we’re excited to continue to work together to our mutual benefit,” City Manager Eileen Donoghue said.

