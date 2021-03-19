UMass Lowell planning full on-campus fall

UMass Lowell will resume full on-person operations for the fall 2021 semester, officials announced Friday.

The campus will move “as close to normal as possible” and welcome a larger number of residential students, though it may not mirror pre-pandemic norms.

“With vaccinations accelerating nationwide and multiple semesters of COVID-19 lessons learned and effectively implemented behind us, we believe we will be able to create a safe, social and interpersonal living and learning experience for all our students on campus,” UMass Lowell Provost Joseph Hartman said in a statement.

Current students can register for fall semester classes on March 26.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.