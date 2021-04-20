UMass Lowell plans in-person, virtual commencements

UMass Lowell plans both virtual and in-person commencement festivities this year to recognize its nearly 4,600 members of the class of 2021.

Graduates of both master’s and bachelor’s degree programs will be able to bring two guests with them to a “series of brief, small ceremonies on Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell,” where they will walk in, receive their diploma covers and have an official photo taken before departing. An in-person ceremony for graduates receiving doctoral degrees is set for Wednesday, May 12.

Through virtual commencement ceremonies, UMass Lowell will recognize Noelle Lambert, a Londonderry, N.H. native and 2019 UMass Lowell graduate, and honorary degree recipients author Deepak Chopra and CNBC/MSNBC contributor Ron Insana.

Lambert earned America East All-Rookie team honors in her freshman lacrosse season, and the following summer suffered an injury that resulted in the amputation of her left leg above the knee.

She went on to run track and field for the U.S. Paralympic National Team and in 2018 founded The Born to Run Foundation.

