LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Lowell announced Wednesday that all students returning to campus in the fall must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Joseph Hartman, UMass Lowell provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, says the university made the decision based on anticipated additional state and federal public health guidelines in the coming months as well as vaccine availability at vaccination sites throughout the country.

“We strongly believe this policy is our most effective tool to return to the vibrant, dynamic, and interpersonal pre-pandemic campus life that so many of us are eager to recreate,” he wrote in an announcement to the community.

UMass Lowell will accommodate medical, disability, and religious exemptions consistent with state and federal laws.

Faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

UMass Lowell joins a list of other Bay State schools requiring student vaccinations, including UMass Amherst, Emerson College and Northeastern University.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)