Umass Lowell student wins $52,000 on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A local college student walked away from spring break $52,000 richer.

Mansor Chaya, a Methuen native and political science major from UMass Lowell was featured as part of the “Wheel of Fortune” College Week, Spring Break edition.

After falling behind early in the program, Chaya came back strong in the final word puzzle, solving the phrase “movie night” to win a $35,000 prize.

In total, Chaya won $44,400 in cash and a trip for two to Oahu, Hawaii, worth another $7,779. He says he plans to save that money for law school, which he plans to attend after graduating from Umass Lowell next year.

Chaya’s father, George, also appeared on the show back in 2009 and was there to cheer on his son as a member of the audience.

The program was taped in Los Angeles in February and aired on April 5th.

You can watch his dramatic comeback here

