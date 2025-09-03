LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to UMass Lowell for reports of a man on South Campus carrying an object, suspected of being firearm.

Officials say a campus-wide shelter in place is in order as officers try to locate the man. There are no reports of shots fired.

Details at this time are limited.

