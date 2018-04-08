UMass Lowell Women’s Lacrosse player scores goal in first game back since losing leg

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - UMass Lowell Women’s Lacrosse player, Noelle Lambert, scored a goal in her first game back since losing her leg.

Redshirt junior Noelle Lambert, of Londonderry, NH, lost her leg in a moped accident in 2016. Now with a prosthetic limb, she returned to the field on Saturday for her first game since being cleared to play and did this:

In a year and a half, Lambert was able to defeat the odds and overcome adversity. Her goal helped the River Haws defeat Hartford 16-1 at Wicked Blue Field in Lowell.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)