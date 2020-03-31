UMass Medical School holding virtual graduation ceremony for students joining fight against coronavirus

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - University of Massachusetts Medical School students are having a virtual graduation ceremony Tuesday as they prepare to enter the health field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47th annual commencement is taking place weeks ahead of schedule, allowing for 135 new physicians to begin working.

RELATED: Medical students in Massachusetts graduating early to join fight against coronavirus

“Graduating medical students are ready: let’s get them to work,” said Chancellor Michael F. Collins. “While this is voluntary for members of our graduating class, in Massachusetts alone, accelerating the graduation of students at all four medical schools could infuse our health care delivery system with more than 700 new physician caregivers.”

The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed via Zoom and Facebook Live beginning at noon.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)