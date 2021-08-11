WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester announced Wednesday that all faculty and staff will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in addition to students.

The requirement for faculty and staff is consistent with the vaccination requirement for students already in place and will apply to all vendors and visitors who work on or come to campus, university officials announced.

“This step reflects our highest priority, which is to protect the health and safety of our campus and broader communities,” the university wrote in a press release. “The decision follows months of thoughtful deliberation and monitoring of the pandemic; evaluation of data, including infection trends; and, more recently, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.”

Faculty and staff who are already vaccinated must provide proof by Sept. 7 or their employee ID badge will be deactivated, restricting access to campus, university officials said.

Employees who have not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7 may be subject to employer actions up to and including termination, university officials added.

Faculty and staff can request a medical or religious exemption.

Even if vaccinated, those on campus are still required to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while indoors, participating in surveillance testing if on campus one or more days per week, and following guidance on hygiene, isolation and quarantine.

