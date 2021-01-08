WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Memorial Health Care is looking into whether any of their employees took part in the violence at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

The clinical partner of UMass Medical School released a statement Friday, saying that they have been made aware that one or more of their workers may have been involved in the chaos at the Capitol that led to five deaths and dozens of arrests.

“We strongly condemn such behavior, if true, and have initiated an investigation,” the health care company wrote.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)