WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Memorial Health plans to fully demobilize the DCU Center field hospital in Worcester within the next two weeks.

The field hospital was recommissioned on Dec. 6, 2020 to help support a second wave of coronavirus cases in Central Massachusetts.

A spokesperson says the field hospital cared for nearly 1,000 patients during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

