MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Memorial Medical Center in Marlboro will reopen after flooding in the boiler room forced evacuation of the facility.

Patients were transferred to different UMass Sunday night when the heat was knocked out; the heat has been restored.

The hospital will come off “Code Black” status at 9 a.m. Thursday and will resume ambulance and in-patient services.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)