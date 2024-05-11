WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A nurse at UMass Memorial Medical Center is sharing their story on National Nurses Week and encouraging others to find a place in the rewarding profession.

Philip Barry’s story is one that comes full-circle. Barry was born at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester in 1995 and now works there as a registered nurse.

Barry said, “What really brought me into nursing was another nurse who said, ‘Hey, there’s a big world out there, there’s a lot of things that need help, a lot of problems that need to be solved.”

The relationships formed with patients is among the most rewarding parts of the job, Barry said.

“Kind of like a news reporter, you get to ask all these questions and find out the story that’s going on and that’s what we get to do with our patients, so getting build that connection and that rapport with them is super meaningful.”

Barry also gave a shout out to the people who helped along the way and encouraged others to get involved.

“Nursing is a rewarding career, I am just starting and have so many years to go, so start now, start yesterday, start today.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)