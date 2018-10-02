UMass officials speaking out about coach suspended for ‘rape’ comment in officiating rant

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at the University of Massachusetts are speaking out after their head football coach was sidelined for controversial comments made after Saturday’s game.

Mark Whipple has been suspended without pay for a week for comparing the treatment of his team to “rape” during a postgame interview.

Whipple has since apologized for the comments.

The university’s athletic director says he does not believe the incident will hurt the football program long-term.

“I think this is an isolated incident,” Ryan Bamford said. “At the end of this week, when coach Whipple gets reinstated, he is the leader of our program, and we’re going to go forward. I don’t anticipate it will hurt us at all in recruiting.”

Whipple has also been ordered to take a university program on sensitivity.

