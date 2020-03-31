UMass students graduate early and online to fight coronavirus

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts Medical School held the state’s first virtual graduation Tuesday, sending more than 100 new grads out to work to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“The time to prepare the workforce is in advance of the surge, not when the surge occurs,” said medical school Chancellor Michael Collins at the ceremony. “This is not how it was supposed to be, none of us could have imagined how unusual this graduation would become.”

Gov. Charlie Baker helped expedite the medical licenses of the 135 new doctors, so they can start work immediately. Most will go to the UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

“For those of you who agreed to step up … all I can say on behalf of the people of the commonwealth how much we appreciate your commitment to the cause,” Baker said in a taped address to the class.

The ceremony was held through Zoom, with music being broadcast from one spot and speeches from other locations. Patrick Lowe said it was disappointing not to celebrate the milestone with family and friends, but he was ready to get to work.

“When I wake up tomorrow and we need to face this crisis head on … it’s a real strong sense of duty that I’ll go forward with,” Lowe said.

