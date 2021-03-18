Four University of Massachusetts institutes will lead an innovative 14-month study that researchers say will fill a big gap in current surveillance efforts.

Rather than focusing on testing people who are symptomatic, a close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive, or taking a test for travel or other reasons, the study organizers will randomly select up to 550 state residents per month to take a free test, and receive a small honorarium.

Researchers believe the approach will enable a better understanding of the level of outbreak in the community, including asymptomatic cases that typically would not be identified by symptomatic-only testing.

Researchers plan to collect and analyze virus and antibody test result data, and results will be shared monthly with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to inform public health planning and policy responses.

“We are extremely excited to help deliver this ‘first of its kind’ study attempting to measure the true levels of COVID outbreak and antibody response in the population,” Mark Melnik, director of the Economic & Public Policy Research group at UMass Donahue Institute, said Wednesday. “Such data will help public health officials better understand the crisis and help strategize and deploy resources. We are proud for UMass to be providing a unique cross-campus collaboration aimed at helping the public health efforts in the Commonwealth.”

Erin Poulin, laboratory manager at UMass Amherst Health Services, said “the actual number of COVID-19 infections are significantly underestimated, primarily due to test availability.”

As many as 50 percent of COVID-19 infected patients remain largely asymptomatic and are not being identified by testing, according to UMass officials, who cited estimates that 60 percent of viral transmission is due to asymptomatic transmission.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has awarded $1.5 million to facilitate the Statewide SARS-CoV-2 Survey of Prevalence and Incidence in Massachusetts study.

