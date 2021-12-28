BOSTON (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts on Tuesday announced that all 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff members across its five-campus system will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the coming months.

Nearly 100 percent of students, faculty, and staff received Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the fall months, which kept COVID-19 positivity rates well below national and state averages across the university system, according to UMass President Marty Meehan.

Meehan says he has informed students, faculty, and staff at UMass Amherst, UMass Dartmouth, UMass Boston, UMass Lowell, and UMass Chan Medical School that they must get a booster shot as soon as reasonably possible after they become eligible.

“Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19,” Meehan said in a statement. “The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and, as soon as they are eligible, get a booster.”

Employees who have been granted a religious or medical exemption from the vaccination requirement are exempt from the booster requirement.

