SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities responded to a fight involving multiple parties at the Kowloon Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus Wednesday night at around 10:30 p.m.

Six officers already on the scene working as part of a detail were quickly alerted and worked to deescalate the situation.

Several individuals involved in the dispute were detained for questioning and to receive necessary medical treatment. Videos of the fight posted to social media show a chaotic scene and at least one individual with a bloody face.

No arrests were made, but Saugus Police said the investigation is ongoing and that charges may be forthcoming, particularly for one individual who was seen using a glass bottle in the fight, a felony offense.

“The Kowloon is a family friendly restaurant, unfortunately a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others,” Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement. “A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.”

The restaurant and bar closed early following the conflict.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Saugus Police at 781-941-1199.

