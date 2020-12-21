‘Unacceptable’: Cam Newton writes letter to fans after Patriots eliminated from playoff contention

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One day after the New England Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention, veteran quarterback Cam Newton penned a letter to fans of the team, saying his performance this season has been “unacceptable.”

While Newton admitted that his play has been less than stellar, he did express a desire to improve and remain with the Patriots beyond the 2020 season.

“I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways the one,” Newton wrote in a letter shared on Instagram. “The standard has been and always has been set, and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough!”

Newton added, “With that being said, the answer(s) is (are) in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be a part of the solution, including me.”

The 31-year-old Auburn University product has thrown for just five touchdowns and 2,381 yards through 13 games.

