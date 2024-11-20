BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students are once again out of classes in Beverly, Gloucester, and Marblehead as their teachers continue to take to the picket lines and bargaining tables in their ongoing strikes.

Wednesday is day eight of the illegal strike for educators and paraprofessionals in Beverly and Gloucester and day seven for those in Marblehead.

While classes are not in session, there appears to be some progress made in negotiations for better pay and benefits.

Educators from all three communities gathered for a rally on the steps of the Massachusetts State House Tuesday.

“Governor Healey, we need you to offer an end to the delays and obstruction of state mediators and rogue school committees, by joining us and standing up for what is right,” said Hanna Partyka, a Marblehead kindergarten teacher.

Healey responded in a statement, saying her focus is on getting students back in the classroom and calling it “unacceptable” that school has been closed for more than a week in the three districts.

“I’m urging both parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible for the good of our kids, families, educators, and staff,” Healey said.

The three teachers unions collectively face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied by an Essex Superior Court judge, in an effort to force union members to end the illegal strikes.

“We knew there would be consequences, but we also knew the consequences are far greater for our students, our families, and ourselves by not fighting for the schools our communities need and deserve,” said Ruth Furlong, of the Beverly Teachers Association.

State law requires public schools to schedule at least 185 school days, and for schools to be in operation with classrooms available 180 days out of the year.

School departments have various options to make up school days. Options mentioned by Beverly officials include canceling school vacations, adding school days on weekends, and holding school in the summer — potentially delaying senior graduations.

“As of right now they’re adding the days at the end of June,” Menery Sammataro said of Gloucester schools.

