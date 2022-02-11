SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Salem Board of Health and Health Department with names perceived to indicate that they are Jewish have been directly targeted by hateful, antisemitic messages and threats in recent weeks, Mayor Kim Driscoll announced Friday.

Health officials have been targeted online, by email, and over voicemails, according to Driscoll.

“These actions are unacceptable, repugnant, and worthy of condemnation by everyone, regardless of your perspective on the COVID mitigation measures enacted and modified by the Board of Health to help protect public health,” Driscoll said in a statement.

Driscoll added, “We reject and condemn vile, racist, antisemitic, and regressive attacks – whether online or in person. We support those who volunteer for public service, despite these atrocious and utterly unacceptable actions and messages.”

Driscoll also urged the public to do its part in denouncing hate.

