‘Unacceptable’: Walsh demanding answers after 2nd MBTA derailment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is demanding answers and calling for more funding after two MBTA trains derailed in the city in less than a week.

In a Tweet issued hours after a derailed Red Line train just outside of JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester snarled the Tuesday morning commute, Walsh called the derailments “unacceptable” and said, “We need answers, solutions & more funding, and we need it now.”

The tweet continued, “It is imperative that we have a public transportation system for Boston residents and surrounding communities that is safe and reliable.”

At least one trolley car heading southbound went off the tracks around 6:10 a.m.

One person suffered a minor injury but refused transport by Boston EMS, fire officials said.

Boston firefighters evacuated 60 people from the train.

Michael Anderson was onboard a separate trolley car during Tuesday’s derailment and said the situation left him late for work.

“I was on the train going to work and they said there would be a delay, so I called my boss and said I’d be 15-20 minutes late,” he explained. “Then I got the news that the train derailed and they were taking everyone off the train personally.”

Another commuter became frustrated with the failed service.

“I just came from Portugal,” he said. “Portugal is way poorer than the United States but they got better train service than we do.”

The cause remains under investigation.

Customers are advised to seek alternate transportation.

Middleborough, Kingston, and Greenbush Commuter Rail trains will make extra stops at JFK/UMass and Quincy Center stations.

Shuttle buses are also in place between North Quincy and Broadway stations and Ashmont and Broadway stations.

State police temporarily closed ramps from Interstate 93 northbound and southbound for Exit 15.

This derailment comes three days after a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore Station, sending 10 people to the hospital.

An MBTA operator deemed responsible for the Green Line derailment was formally suspended as authorities investigate the cause.

