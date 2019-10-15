Unattended death investigation underway in Halifax after elderly man found dead

HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting an unattended death investigation in Halifax after an elderly man was found dead.

The investigation in the death of an 83-year-old man on Holmes Street is being conducted by Halifax police and state police detectives.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)