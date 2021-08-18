MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An unattended death investigation is underway in Milford.

State troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident after a body was found near a storage facility on Beech Street Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

