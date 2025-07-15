BOSTON (WHDH) - Many passengers are frustrated after the Blue Line went down between Aquarium and Maverick Tuesday afternoon, only to wait even longer for ferry access after being evacuated.

The ferries were set up to help Blue Line riders get to East Boston. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) says a signal problem is to blame for the Blue Line going down.

Commuters shared their frustrations.

“We’re waiting there for an hour, and it was so hot, you know? Unbearable,” said one commuter.

Passengers say they spent roughly 45 minutes in the tunnel once they got off the train and were led out the door.

