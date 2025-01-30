As crews continue to search for survivors in the collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., politicians and airline officials are reacting to the tragedy.

“When one person dies its a tragedy, when many It’s an unbearable sorrow,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, where the American Airlines flight originated. “It’s a heartbreak beyond measure.”

Marshall and Sen. Jerry Moran, the state’s other senator, were both on site at the Ronald Reagan International Airport during search operations, expressing their concern for the passengers and families on board the American Airlines flight from Wichita that crashed into the Potomac River

“We have a really serious and sad circumstance that we want to be here to be helpful,” Moran said.

The senators said this tragedy is certain to be personal for them as crash victims are likely from Kansas.

“We’re going to know people who were on this flight,” Moran said. “Know their family members, know somebody. We’re praying that our responders are and the folks who were on that flight are recovered.”

Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, promised to assist the recovery and investigation efforts in D.C.

“I’d like to express our deep sorrow about these events,” Isom said. “This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines. Our efforts are entirely focused on needs of passengers crew members first responders families and loved ones. The American Airlines care team has been activated to assist our passengers and their families.”

