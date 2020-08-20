‘Unbelievable’: Hingham gas station owner describes how thief cut open roof, ransacked store

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas station owner in Hingham is in disbelief after a thief broke into his building on Saturday morning.

Maurice Succar tells 7News that he opened his store to find outside wires cut, a door pulled off its hinges and file cabinets ransacked early that morning.

The thief apparently cut two holes into the roof of BP gas station on Whiting Street around 7:15 a.m. before disarming the alarm and breaking into the building, authorities said.

Succar was unable to conduct business on that day due to the cut wires.

As the police search for the alleged thief, the owner tells 7News that he found wire cutters and a knife on his property that he believes is from the burglary. And after 22 years in business, he is still in shock of how elaborate and destructive this break-in turned out to be.

“It’s unbelievable what happened. You think there was an explosion,” Succar said.

And after business was picking up, Succar sees this as a blow.

“All this damage was done. I couldn’t run the pumps all day Saturday because I couldn’t accept credit card, I couldn’t even pump the gas,” he said.

“We’re trying right now to be back to normal, the normal life,” Succar said, “get some business, get everything OK.”

It was unknown how much money was taken out of his cash register during the break-in. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham police.

