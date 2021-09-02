DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado touched down on Cape Cod overnight.

The EF-0 tornado was on the ground in Dennis for less than a minute, with maximum winds topping out at 75 mph.

Storm damage was concentrated near the intersection of East Bay View Road and Wampanoag Trail.

The strong winds toppled tree limbs and blew out the windows on a sunroom.

The DeMarcos, who live next door to that home on Wampanoag Trail, said the twister touched down right in their front yard.

“It was not just typical rain falling,” Anthony DeMarco told 7NEWS.

“It was unbelievable,” Helen DeMarco said. “We’ve never heard something like that.”

The two say they are sleep-deprived and thankful no one was hurt.

BREAKING: EF-0 Tornado confirmed by NWS Storm Survey in Dennis, MA on Cape Cod.



Max winds near 75 mph. Damage was concentrated near intersection of E Bay View Rd & Wampanoag Trail. More details will follow this evening once complete survey is finished. #mawx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 2, 2021

Pam Hague was near the path of destruction and said she woke up her 12-year-old daughter to move her to a safer location in the home.

“When I heard the tracking was getting toward Dennis, I just figured this was going to be not good,” she said.

There have been no reported injuries.

More details will be made available once the service completes its survey.

