‘Unbelievable’: West Bridgewater officers catch more than 120 distracted drivers

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Officers in West Bridgewater say they issued distracted driving tickets to 126 distracted drivers in three hours, nabbing drivers for offenses such as streaming TV shows and movies, playing “Pokemon Go,” and eating Chinese food.

Police say undercover officers and officers on bicycles issued 81 citations. Over a five-day period, officers say they issued citations for 222 violations.

In the three-hour, 126-stop time frame, only four were residents of West Bridgewater.

Officials said most were cited for texting but streaming video, playing games, eating a PuPu Platter, and FaceTiming a family member were other violations.

“We want to stress that officers of the West Bridgewater Police Department will continue to aggressively address this problem through both educational and enforcement options,” police said in a statement. “It is our hope that people realize the inherent dangers Distracted Driving causes to those around us, and that people need to ‘Just Drive.'”

