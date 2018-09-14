Unchained billboard causes crash in Oxford, sends 1 to hospital

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident Friday night in Oxford.

A truck driver is facing a serious citation after the message board he was towing broke free, crossed into the other lane and hit another vehicle.

The driver did not use safety chains to ensure the billboard was secured, police say.

Crews took the victim to UMASS Medical Center.

It is not clear how serious that person’s injuries are.

The accident shut down a portion of Route 12 in both directions.

Serious M/V crash Main St near Turner Rd. 1 party transported by @OxfordFireEMS @AuburnMAPolice assisting with road closure. pic.twitter.com/i7HWvUBOxK — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) September 15, 2018

