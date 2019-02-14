Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The winner of a $1.54 billion lottery jackpot in South Carolina has yet to come forward. That means the state of South Carolina might be a big loser too.

Economic officials estimated the winner would pay $61 million in state income taxes, and put that money into the budget. That much could pay for new voting machines or a police officer in every South Carolina public school.

With the prize unclaimed, the state Board of Economic Advisors on Thursday removed the $61 million windfall from the state spending plan. That’s more than 0.5 percent of South Carolina’s $9 billion budget in lawmakers’ control and put growth forecasts on a razor-thin margin.

The winner has until April 19 to claim the prize before it’s returned to the 44 Mega Millions states.a

