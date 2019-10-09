Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize on ticket sold in Boston nearing expiration

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you or someone you know plays Mass Cash, they may have a winning $100,000 ticket and not know it.

The lottery announced Wednesday that an unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the

Nov. 9, 2018 drawing is nearing expiration.

The winning ticket was bought at Metamorphosis on Washington Street in Dorchester.

The winning numbers were 04-22-23-29-32.

The prize must be claimed by Friday, Nov. 8.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

