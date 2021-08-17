BOSTON (WHDH) - A lucky Bay Stater who purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $500,000 last year will forfeit the money this week if they don’t step forward and claim the prize, the Massachusetts Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket was sold at a Mobil gas station on Route 134 in South Dennis, officials said in a news release.

The winning numbers from the particular drawing are 13-23-47-55-58, with a Powerball of 23. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

If this ticket is not claimed by Thursday, the prize money will be returned to the state for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

All prizes over $100,000 must be claimed at Massachusetts Lottery headquarters at 150 Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.

