BOSTON (WHDH) - The shocking video that Boston police are circulating shows an unidentified suspect bashing the windows of a Toyota Prius after the car crashed on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University over the weekend.

Police say late Friday night, the incident appears to be the end result of road rage.

The victim’s uncle spoke to 7NEWS, saying his nephew is in his 20s and doesn’t speak English.

“He was scared, a lot,” said Ibrahim, the victim’s uncle.

Ibrahim said the attack was completely random.

“He was driving toward a food place or home, I’m not sure which one,” said Ibrahim.

Ibrahim said his nephew encountered the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, before he was run off the road.

Surveillance video shows the victim running away from the crash scene, seemingly fearing for his life.

“I heard a big bang from the car slamming into the tree,” said Brett Abrams, who witnessed the crash. “I heard a lot of yelling, and I didn’t know what was going on, and then I heard all the hatchet hitting the car sounds.”

Ibrahim says he’s baffled by the situation.

“Traffic can make people upset, suddenly, but, not this much, obviously,” said Ibrahim.

Ibrahim hopes the video can lead to a break in the case, as no one has been arrested in connection to this point.

“The guy needs help, I don’t know,” said Ibrahim.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

