Unclear if any victims inside Avon home destroyed by fast-moving fire

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) – Fire officials are unsure if anyone was inside a home in Avon that went up in flames early Friday morning.

Crews responding to West High Street just before 5 a.m. found fire shooting from the house.

Firefighters quickly worked to knock down the flames, which left the structure destroyed.

“Entry was impossible,” Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said. “It was never going to be a house that we were going to be able to make entry to because of the damage of the fire that was already going on.”

The house had been foreclosed months ago but neighbors say one person was often seen coming and going from the home, according to Spurr.

“There is usually somebody going in and out about 11:30, 11 o’clock at night,” neighbor Steve Lawson said. “The car is still there and I’m hoping there is nobody in there.”

Crews are tearing down the walls of the home before they search for potential victims.

