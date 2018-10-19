AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are unsure if anyone was inside a home in Avon that became engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Crews responding to West High Street before 5 a.m. found fire shooting from the house.

They quickly worked to knock down the flames, which left the structure destroyed.

“Entry was impossible,” the fire chief said. “It was never going to be a house that we were going to be able to make entry to because of the damage of the fire that was already going on.”

The home had been foreclosed months ago but neighbors say one person was often seen coming and going from the home, according to the chief.

Due to the extensive damages, it could be a while before fire officials know if someone was inside the house.

