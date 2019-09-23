Undelivered Amazon packages found in garbage at Burlington cemetery

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several undelivered Amazon packages were found dumped in the trash at a cemetery in Burlington on Monday morning, officials said.
A groundskeeper at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery found the packages in a garbage disposal bin, according to the Burlington Police Department.
Police say officers will deliver the packages to the proper addresses.
In a tweet, the department wrote, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”
An investigation is ongoing.
