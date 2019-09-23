Undelivered Amazon packages found in garbage at Burlington cemetery

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several undelivered Amazon packages were found dumped in the trash at a cemetery in Burlington on Monday morning, officials said.

A groundskeeper at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery found the packages in a garbage disposal bin, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police say officers will deliver the packages to the proper addresses.

In a tweet, the department wrote, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”

An investigation is ongoing.

We have notified @amazon and are waiting for them to respond. To ensure that everyone gets their merchandise in a timely fashion (and without too much red tape!) we are delivering the packages to the proper addresses. If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello! pic.twitter.com/JqBClbGQLK — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 23, 2019

