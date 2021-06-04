With its ticketing system still feeling the impacts of a Wednesday ransomware attack, the Steamship Authority launched a separate website to host schedules for its ferry passengers.

Trip times between Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are now available at steamshipauthorityschedules.com, as is information about fares and parking, the ferry company said in an update Friday.

“The ticketing processes, including online and phone reservations, will continue to be affected today,” the Steamship Authority said. “We will continue to honor existing reservations at Authority terminals, and rescheduling and cancellation fees will be waived. Scheduled trips to and from the islands continue to operate safely as scheduled, although some delays in the ticketing process may occur.”

Customers are still unable to book or change reservations online or by phone, the third day in a row that the authority has faced those obstacles since the apparent ransomware attack hit Wednesday morning.

Officials said some credit card access is now available at ferry terminals and parking lots, but recommended passengers use cash to “speed the process of completing the transaction.”

Neither the authority nor law enforcement has said much about the nature of the cyberattack, which created a major hassle for the ferry provider as summer season ramps up following Memorial Day weekend.

“The Steamship Authority is continuing to work with our team internally, as well as with local, state, and federal officials externally, to address Wednesday’s incident,” the Authority said in its Friday statement. “At this point we are unable to release any further details.”

