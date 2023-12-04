The long-running drama unfolding between suspended Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Shannon O’Brien and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg will go before a judge Monday afternoon as O’Brien asks the court to dictate the ground rules Goldberg would have to follow to formally remove O’Brien from her job.

When she suspended O’Brien from the position of CCC chair in September, Goldberg issued a statement saying she did so based on “[s]everal serious allegations” that were made by an unnamed commissioner and CCC staff about O’Brien’s behavior. Goldberg further detailed those allegations in an Oct. 4 letter to O’Brien, which became public Friday when the suspended chair included as an exhibit in a court filing.

“The investigator’s report details conduct you acknowledged or volunteered to the investigator that is shocking, deeply disappointing, and unacceptable, especially from an individual charged with leading a Commonwealth agency. The report concluded that you made ‘racially, ethnically, culturally insensitive statements,’ including ‘public statements that could reasonably be perceived as creating the impression that … diverse candidates were not qualified for the CCC Chair role.’ As just one example, in response to the allegation that in a meeting in the fall of 2022 you remarked, in reference to a person of Asian heritage, ‘I guess you’re not allowed to say ‘yellow’ anymore,” you did not deny doing so,” Goldberg wrote.

The outside investigator’s report, Goldberg wrote, also described O’Brien’s conduct as “causing turmoil internally” and “creating a challenging environment in which to foster cohesion within the agency.”

And Goldberg referenced a second outside investigation into O’Brien’s conduct as CCC chair, this one focused on O’Brien’s interactions with CCC Executive Director Shawn Collins and “statements [O’Brien] made in a public meeting that concerned Mr. Collins’s employment and highly personal matters.” In late July, O’Brien announced during a CCC meeting that Collins would be taking parental leave and then resigning from the CCC by the end of this year, saying the change was putting the agency “in crisis.” He initially denied that was his plan, but last month resigned effective Monday.

“The context for your discussion of the matters includes your statement to the first investigator that, ‘My only blunt instrument to fix this place is to fire [Executive Director] Shawn [Collins], bring people back to the office and create a culture of respect,’ and your admission that you made such statements regularly in the presence of the Commission’s staff members,” Goldberg wrote.

The chairwoman said in her latest court filings that “none of the accusations have any merit” and is asking the court to issue a preliminary injunction order prohibiting Goldberg from holding a hearing regarding the removal of O’Brien as chair of the CCC unless Goldberg complies with procedures that O’Brien wants the court to outline.

O’Brien filed a lawsuit in late September asking the court for a preliminary injunction to stop Goldberg “from continuing her unlawful removal of Chair O’Brien from her position.” A key part of O’Brien’s lawsuit against Goldberg is that the chairwoman has not been granted an opportunity to be heard. The state law that dictates how appointments to and removals from the CCC are made requires that the commissioner being removed first be given a chance to be heard, but it does not prescribe a method for them to be heard.

O’Brien’s lawsuit was largely put on hold when Goldberg initially agreed to a meeting with O’Brien. That meeting was originally going to happen in November, but was delayed until Dec. 5 as the two sides haggled over whether it would be public, who would participate and other details. Now, O’Brien is asking the court to step in before Goldberg can call Tuesday’s closed-door meeting to order.

“Chair O’Brien has strongly objected to the schedule and the decision to have the hearing in private. Under the circumstances the only likely outcome, unless relief is granted by this Court, is that she will not only lose her job, but will go down in history as the former Treasurer and Commissioner who was fired for making racist statements,” a court filing in support of O’Brien’s motion said. “And she will probably never work again.”

Monday’s hearing in the case is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Suffolk Superior Court.

