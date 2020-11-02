FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin High School is pushing back its hybrid-learning start date by two weeks following an underage drinking party on the night of Halloween, school officials said.

“We are disappointed to share that despite the excitement, preparation, and planning to welcome students to FHS for hybrid instruction, this transition will be delayed by two weeks,” Superintendent Sara Ahern and Franklin High School Principal Josh Hanna wrote in a letter to staff and families on Sunday.

This comes after about 25 to 50 high school students reportedly attended an indoor house party Saturday.

Franklin police broke up the party and identified a small number of students in attendance; however, many of the students there scattered and police were unable to identify everyone, Ahern and Hanna said.

People at the party were allegedly not wearing masks or social distancing.

“This behavior puts everyone at Franklin High School at risk and we have no choice but to remain in the remote setting for another two weeks, until Monday, November 16, 2020,” Ahern and Hanna continued.

They added that this includes students who were in-person last week.

Students in the STRIVE program will still attend in-person classes and faculty and staff will report to the school building.

High school athletic practices and games have also been canceled for two weeks.

Preschool in town will remain in-person and K-8 schools will stay within a hybrid instructional model.

Ahern and Hanna are asking anyone with a child who attended the party and has younger siblings to keep those children at home over the next two weeks with remote instruction being provided.

“We know that there will be many students and families who share our disappointment and frustration,” Ahern and Hanna wrote. “It doesn’t feel fair that the behavior of a small number has such a detrimental effect on the entire high school community. We know that there are many students who are eager to return and we are similarly eager to see them in our halls and classrooms.”

