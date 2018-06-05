Undercover officers arrest 2 on drug charges in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two Worcester residents were arrested on drug charges Monday after officers witnessed them conducting a hand-to-hand drug transaction, police said.

Undercover officers surveilling a home on Dell Street about 9 p.m. saw Tiffany Flynn, 34, and Roger Bergeron, 28, leaving an apartment, Worcester police said in a statement Tuesday. After following the vehicle they left in, officers watched as a man came out of a home on Orient Street and purchased heroin and Xanax from the car.

After speaking with the man, who confessed to buying the drugs, officers stopped the vehicle Flynn and Bergeron were driving in further up Orient Street.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found Xanax heat sealed in clear cellophane packaging.

Flynn was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration, conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws, distributing a Class A substance, distribution of a Class E substance, and possessing Class E and Class B substances.

Bergeron was charged with distributing a Class A Substance, distributing a Class E substance and conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws.

Both were expected to be arraigned Wednesday at Worcester County District Courthouse.

