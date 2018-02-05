BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - An undercover prostitution sting operation in Burlington netted the arrests of five men.

The Burlington Police Detective Unit, along with officers from the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office and the New England Electronic Crimes Task Force, targeted potential customers for prostitution at a local hotel Friday.

Those arrested included, George Arkalis, 20 of Burlington; Naren Koya, 28 of Burlington; Christopher O’Connell, 33 of Wilmington; Paul Zagami, 53 of Bedford; and Dana Cangiamila, 50 of Billerica.

All five men are charged with sexual conduct for a fee. Cangiamila is also charged with possession of a Class B substance and a warrant out of Haverhill District Court for motor vehicle offenses.

Over the past six years, Burlington police have arrested more than 46 people in these type of operations.

